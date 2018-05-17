Suspended Cleveland School Employee Faces Rape Charge

A Cleveland Public School staff worker faces a rape charge after she was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In a probable cause affidavit filed with the Pawnee County court, 45-year-old paraprofessional Darla McCullough at Cleveland High School admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old student.

Police say text messages between McCullough and the teen gave them enough evidence to arrest McCullough.

5/11/2018 Related Story: Cleveland School Employee Accused Of Sexual Assault Of Student

The affidavit says McCullough told investigators she and the teen had sex at Baptist Village, a retirement home several blocks away from the school.

The court document says McCullough thought she might have been pregnant with the teen's child at one point and took a "Plan B" pill to terminate or prevent pregnancy an early stage. The affidavit says McCullough told police she became involved in the inappropriate relationship because she had "felt empty inside."

Police say the teenager believed the two were in love and wanted a relationship.

The school's superintendent says a concerned citizen reported the relationship and the school immediately reported it to police and suspended McCullough.

Records show McCullough remains in the Pawnee County jail.