Senator Lankford Comments On Election Meddling, Election Securit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Senator Lankford Comments On Election Meddling, Election Security

Posted: Updated:

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is commenting on the latest findings from a Senate Intelligence committee on Russia's meddling in the 2016 Presidental election.

Senator Lankford is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and has been vocal about Russian activity in our elections and election security. 

Wednesday night on Fox News he said while Russia worked to help elect President Trump, the larger issue is they had been interfering in elections for years.

"They looked at the end and said were the Russians trying to help President Trump? At the very end yes. The bigger question was not out there. Where they always trying to help the Trump campaign? No. But that's not in the report and its not being reported on," Lankford said. 

Senator Lankford said Russians began interfering with U.S. elections in 2014.

Lankford's comments come on the heels of the release of transcripts from the Russia meddling investigation showing members of the Trump campaign, including the President's oldest son,  worked with Russians to undermine Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.