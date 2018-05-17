Trump Talks Illegal Immigration In Roundtable; Suggests Oakland Mayor Obstructed Justice

President Donald Trump on Wednesday encouraged the Justice Department to investigate Oakland's Mayor Libby Schaaf for "obstruction of justice," after she tipped off immigrant communities about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweep. Trump made the comments in a California "sanctuary state" roundtable at the White House, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions feet away down the table.

"To me, that's obstruction of justice," Trump said. "And perhaps the Department of Justice can look into that..."

According to the White House pool reporter in the room, Sessions sat stone-faced as Trump made those remarks.

The president also called some illegal immigrants not human, but "animals," after Fresno's mayor expressed the difficulty in capturing and punishing illegal immigrants accused of crimes, such as members of the MS-13 gang.

"We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in -- and we're stopping a lot of them -- but we're taking people out of the country," Trump said. " You wouldn't believe how bad these people are. These aren't people. These are animals. And we're taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that's never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It's crazy."

The Trump administration continued its battle against sanctuary jurisdictions Wednesday, the president with a group of California mayors and others the White House described as "directly affected by California's dangerous sanctuary city laws." The Justice Department is suing the state of California for what the DOJ views as interfering with federal immigration laws. The president said the U.S. has the worst immigration laws in the world, and blamed Democrats for those laws. Mentioning a policy his administration has carried out to separate families who come to the U.S. illegally, Trump blamed that too on Democrats.

"We have to break up families ... the Democrats gave us that law," he said.

Trump mentioned an incident of an illegal immigrant accused of rape in Maryland.

"We cannot let this butchery happen in America," Trump said.

The president also claimed border crossings are down 40%, although the most recent statistics would suggest otherwise. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, apprehensions at the southwest border were up in March and April of 2018 over the same months in 2017.

The president has already criticized the Oakland mayor, along with California Gov. Jerry Brown, over the state's approach to immigration.

"You have sanctuary cities where you have criminals living in the sanctuary cities and then the mayor of Oakland goes out and notifies when ICE is going in to pick them up," Trump said in March during his first visit to the state since taking office. "And many of them were criminals with criminal records and very dangerous people ... And no, I think the governor's doing a terrible job running the state of California."

Brown responded to Trump's roundtable remarks in a tweet Wednesday, saying he and other Californians are "not impressed."