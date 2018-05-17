Teachers who led strikes now turning focus to elections

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Seven months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, police have released witness statements and officer reports about the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

Seven months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, police have released witness statements and officer reports about the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

(Chase Stevens /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, people assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana hotel during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Witness accounts of gunfire, c...

(Chase Stevens /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, people assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana hotel during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Witness accounts of gunfire, c...

(US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.

(US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.

Less than 2 percent of those eligible for lung cancer screening have sought it.

Less than 2 percent of those eligible for lung cancer screening have sought it.

(AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, less than 2 ...

(AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, less than 2 ...

One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.

One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.

Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.

Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.

(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

Despite decades of government protection, southern sea otters on West Coast still only occupy about a fraction of their historic range.

Despite decades of government protection, southern sea otters on West Coast still only occupy about a fraction of their historic range.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018, sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, Calif. Along 300 miles of California coastline, including Elkhorn Slough, a wildlife-friendly pocket of tidal sa...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018, sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, Calif. Along 300 miles of California coastline, including Elkhorn Slough, a wildlife-friendly pocket of tidal sa...

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s.

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday, May 17...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday, May 17...

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

The Miss America Organization is putting women in its three top leadership positions following an email scandal involving former male leaders.

The Miss America Organization is putting women in its three top leadership positions following an email scandal involving former male leaders.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo contestants attend a welcoming ceremony for the Miss America competition on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk. On Thursday, May 17, 2018, the Miss America Organization announced it has installed wome...

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo contestants attend a welcoming ceremony for the Miss America competition on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk. On Thursday, May 17, 2018, the Miss America Organization announced it has installed wome...

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People watch from inside the Legislative Building as participants gather during a teachers rally at the General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Thousands of teachers rallied the state capital seeking a polit...

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Educators fill Bicentennial Plaza during a teachers rally at the General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Thousands of teachers rallied the state capital seeking a political showdown over wages and funding fo...

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Martha Seaman of Valley Interfaith Project, trains people Thursday, May 10, 2018 in Phoenix on how to gather signatures for a ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of ...

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Melanie Beikman, right, Thousands of teachers in Arizona, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 in Phoenix for a ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education Oklahoma and West Virgi...

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

By MELISSA DANIELS

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

Their counterparts in Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia are already waging a similar battle following protests over teacher pay that shut down schools statewide in recent months, transforming education funding into a major midterm campaign issue in many states.

Leaders of the Arizona movement are gathering signatures for a ballot initiative to tax the wealthy and use the extra money to pay for education. They are vowing to oust lawmakers and other state officials whom they deem anti-education. Teachers in Oklahoma and Kentucky are running for office in larger numbers, in some cases directly challenging incumbents who slashed education spending.

A march through downtown Raleigh on Wednesday drew thousands of teachers and shuttered schools for about two-thirds of the state's students. Hundreds of people outside the House and Senate galleries held signs and chanted: "Remember, remember, we vote in November." City blocks turned red, the color of shirts worn by marchers shouting "We care! We vote!"

Teachers believe the momentum from the walkouts will propel them into the elections and force politicians to take education seriously.

"We turn to the ballot and we get it done that way," said Noah Karvelis, an organizer of the group Arizona Educators United that mobilized the teacher walkout. "We got the power, we just execute now."

In Oklahoma, the candidate filing period coincided with the second week of a teacher walkout that drew thousands of disgruntled educators and their supporters to the Capitol. The result was dozens of teachers and administrators who filed for state House and Senate seats, many making their first-ever run for office. Popular targets were Republican incumbents who opposed a package of tax increases used to pay for teacher raises.

In Kentucky, at least 39 current and former teachers are running for seats in the state legislature in its upcoming primary. The most high-profile race involves a high school math teacher who is running against Republican Jonathan Shell, state House majority floor leader. Shell helped write a bill making changes to the teachers' troubled pension plan that prompted an angry response from teachers.

Amanda Jeffers, a Democrat and a high school English teacher in Oklahoma City, said she had no plans to run for office until the statewide teacher walkout, where she grew frustrated with the frosty reception she got from legislators.

"I always thought teachers were a respected community in the state. We were not treated with much respect," Jeffers said. "The condescension is definitely what sent me over the edge."

The teacher movement is already having electoral consequences in the place where it started, West Virginia. On the state's primary night last week, voters nominated Democratic state Sen. Richard Ojeda to run for an open congressional seat. Ojeda is a retired Army major who became popular with the state's teachers for supporting their efforts.

Jessica Sanabria, a second-year teacher at Alderman Elementary School in Wilmington who attended Wednesday's rally in North Carolina, isn't yet registered to vote but will be soon. She said recent teacher strikes in other states and what's happening in North Carolina has caused her to be more interested in what candidates stand for.

"I'll be ready for next time to vote - absolutely," Sanabria said. "I've definitely gotten more involved."

Mark Jewell, president of the lobbying group North Carolina Association of Educators that organized the march, called Wednesday just the beginning of a six-month long effort to replace legislators it blames for failing to raise teacher salaries and provide adequate school funding.

Arizona teachers, too, are pledging to stay politically involved following a six-day walkout that jammed the Capitol with raucous rallies and secured a 20 percent pay raise over three years from a Republican-controlled statehouse and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey. Many teachers toted signs with the message "Remember in November" during the walkout, and the grassroots group is focusing its immediate efforts on the ballot initiative to increase income taxes on wealthy earners.

More than 150,000 valid signatures are required to get the initiative on the ballot, and teachers have been training on how to circulate the petitions. On Wednesday, organizers pledged to gather 25,000 signatures in support of the tax proposal in solidarity with North Carolina.

The movement in Arizona is known as #RedforEd because the teachers donned red shirts when they began to organize - and its messaging bears a striking resemblance to a political campaign. #RedforEd yard signs, messages of support scrawled on cars' back windows and bumper stickers remain visible around Arizona communities, more than three months before the state's August primary.

It's still too early to tell what kind of effect the movement will have on 2018 races in Arizona, with a hotly contested U.S. Senate seat and Ducey running for a second term. And the momentum of the movement is sure to face political opposition - the Republican Governors Association is already running pro-Ducey television ads describing him as a champion of teachers, and Arizona has previously been a hotbed of political spending for pro-school choice interests like the billionaire Koch brothers.

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, a Republican, called the teachers movement a force to be reckoned with.

"A sleeping giant was awoke. They're awake and alive and they're out there and they want change," she said.

Brewer also said that while the pay increase was well-deserved, teachers are overplaying their hand with the proposed tax increase on the wealthy.

"If the teachers put that initiative on the ballot I think that could almost kill them," Brewer said. "That's just a page out of Bernie Sanders' playbook, that is so socialist that I don't think people would tolerate it."

___

Associated Press Writers Gary Robertson and Emery Dalesio in North Carolina, Bob Christie in Phoenix, Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City and Adam Beam in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.