Election hacking puts focus on paperless voting machines
ATLANTA (AP) - As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid fears of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.
That worries cybersecurity experts, who say the lack of a hard copy makes it difficult to double-check the results for signs of manipulation.
Many election officials say they are confident in their paperless voting machines.
In many jurisdictions, the multimillion-dollar cost of switching to equipment that produces a paper record is a hurdle.
