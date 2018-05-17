Election hacking puts focus on paperless voting machines - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Election hacking puts focus on paperless voting machines

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid fears of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.

That worries cybersecurity experts, who say the lack of a hard copy makes it difficult to double-check the results for signs of manipulation.

Many election officials say they are confident in their paperless voting machines.

In many jurisdictions, the multimillion-dollar cost of switching to equipment that produces a paper record is a hurdle.

