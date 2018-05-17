Arrests made in fatal shooting in southeast Oklahoma

HUGO, Okla. (AP) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in southeastern Oklahoma in 2015.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 23-year-old Javen Dejaune Krussell of Oklahoma City and 25-year-old Lonnie Lavon Cole of Hugo were arrested on first-degree murder and conspiracy warrants. The OSBI says 24-year-old Alexia Sharelle Tims of Oklahoma City was arrested on a conspiracy warrant.

Krussell and Cole are currently in state prisons for unrelated crimes and Tims is being held in the Oklahoma County jail.

Court records do not list an attorney to speak on behalf of any of the three suspects.

The three are charged in the December 2015 robbery and fatal shooting of 28-year-old Jamie Devon Robinson at his home in Hugo, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

