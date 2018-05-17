Ebola Outbreak Spreads To Urban Area As Deaths Mount

Norman police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.More >>
Norman police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.More >>
Congo's health minister says Ebola has spread to a city, the capital of Equateur province, a worrying shift in the new outbreak in the northwest of the country.More >>
Congo's health minister says Ebola has spread to a city, the capital of Equateur province, a worrying shift in the new outbreak in the northwest of the country.More >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted from its summit before dawn Thursday, shooting a dusty plume of ash about 30,000 feet into the sky.More >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted from its summit before dawn Thursday, shooting a dusty plume of ash about 30,000 feet into the sky.More >>
Employees returned to work at the Anchor Glass plant in Henryetta after an explosion and fire Wednesday night.More >>
Employees returned to work at the Anchor Glass plant in Henryetta after an explosion and fire Wednesday night.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.