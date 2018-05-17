Multiple deaths after school bus collides with dump truck

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Despite decades of government protection, southern sea otters on West Coast still only occupy about a fraction of their historic range.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018, sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, Calif. Along 300 miles of California coastline, including Elkhorn Slough, a wildlife-friendly pocket of tidal sa...

A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

The mother of the teenager charged with firing shots at a northern Illinois high school says he was ostracized and bullied by classmates.

( Dixon Police Department via AP). This May 17, 2018 photo provided by the Dixon Police Department in Dixon, Ill., shows, Matthew Milby. Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated d...

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

A New Jersey prosecutor's office says the crash of a dump truck and a school bus taking children to a field trip has killed multiple people.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.

(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...

As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid warnings of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017, file photo shows a new voting machine which prints a paper record on display at a polling site in Conyers, Ga. Georgia officials have estimated it could cost over $100 million to adopt the mach...

Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...

By SETH WENIG and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (AP) - A school bus taking children on a field trip to a New Jersey historic site collided with a dump truck Thursday, ripping the bus apart, knocking it on its side and killing multiple people, officials said.

The front end of the school bus appeared to be ripped off as it sat on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive. It was sheared off its undercarriage and a piece of the front end of the bus with the steering wheel visible was lying on top of the guardrail separating the highway from the median.

The Morris County prosecutor's office said that there were multiple fatalities in the crash, but it declined to say how many or reveal the victims' identities before their families are notified.

A red dump truck with a mangled front end was parked along the highway nearby, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New York. The truck was registered to Mendez Trucking, of Belleville, and had "In God We Trust" emblazoned on the back of it.

"It's a horrific scene," Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told The Record.

Paramus Public Schools said that the bus was taking students from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, which is about five miles from the crash scene. Students on two other buses on the field trip returned to the school about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the crash site and were reunited with their parents, said Paramus police Commissioner Holly Tedesco.

Theo Ancevski said he was sitting in the fourth row from the front of the bus.

"I heard a scraping sound and we toppled over the highway. A lot of people were screaming and hanging from their seatbelts," he said outside Morristown Medical Center, where he had been treated for cuts and scrapes.

He said many people got out through the emergency exit at the rear and others escaped through the emergency exit in the roof.

"A lot of people were injured," he said.

The exact number of children and adults on the bus wasn't known, but multiple people were taken to area hospitals. Police did not immediately comment on the cause of the crash.

At least two canine units were searching the woods along the roadside Thursday afternoon, but it wasn't clear why.

Zainab Qureshi, 11, told The Record she was on one of the two buses not involved in the crash. She said those two buses made it to Waterloo Village, but they were told by teachers and chaperones about a half hour later that they had to return to school because of bad weather.

She said students didn't find out about the accident until they arrived back at school.

Thuy Nguyen, a nurse from Paramus was leaving the school with her eighth-grade son Victor Nguyen who was back at the school taking a standardized test and not in the bus. She said she rushed to the school after hearing the news.

"My heart just dropped, You hear the name of the school..." she said before trailing off.

Mendez Trucking has about 40 drivers and trucks, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. A message left with the company wasn't immediately returned. Its trucks have been in seven crashes in the last two years, none of them fatal, according to FMCSA.

Mendez was fined $22,850 in 2016 for violating regulations on inspections, repairs and maintenance and post-crash drug and alcohol testing, according to the FMCSA.

Mendez trucks have racked up more than 130 violations in the last two years, according to FMCSA, including 27 for excessive weight, 17 for leaking, spilling or falling cargo and four speeding violations - three of them this year.

Mendez has a higher than average vehicle out-of-service rate, which means inspections found violations which had to be corrected before the vehicle could be returned to service. Mendez's rate was 37.9 percent, according to FMCSA. The national average is 20.7.

"From what I saw, the red truck was destroyed, but the bus appeared worse," Manuel Absalon, a tourist from Mexico driving by the crash site, told WNBC-TV. "It looked like it was broken in half."

Victims of the crash were taken to Morristown Medical Center, St. Joseph's Health, St. Clare's Dover Hospital and St. Clare's Denville Hospital. Information on their exact condition wasn't released.

Waterloo Village is a historic site depicting a Lenape Indian community and once-thriving port along the Morris Canal in northwestern New Jersey. It features several historic homes, a blacksmith shop, general store and more. It's a popular spot for school trips.

___

Sisak reported from Philadelphia. Associated Press writers Shawn Marsh, in Trenton, Mike Catalini in Paramus, David Porter in Morristown, and Jeff McMillan, Alexandra Villarreal, and Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia, contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.