Connecticut officer stabbed in neck, suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Hartford police officer responding to a downtown disturbance was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and critically injured Thursday morning by a woman who was being evicted from an apartment building, authorities said.

The veteran female officer was in critical condition and undergoing surgery at Hartford Hospital, Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said.

The suspect, a 39-year-old city woman, was in custody at a hospital, where she was being treated for a stab wound to her hand, Foley said. She is likely to be charged with serious crimes later in the day, he said. It's unclear how she was injured.

The names of the officer and the suspect have not been released.

Police were called to the apartment building at about 10 a.m. for a landlord-tenant dispute. The female officer was in the suspect's apartment when the suspect grabbed her in a headlock and repeatedly stabbed her in the neck, Foley said.

Two building maintenance workers who pulled the suspect off the officer were heroes, Foley said. The workers were "stressed out" after the stabbing and needed some medical attention themselves, he said.

Foley said the officer suffered "life-threatening, life-altering" injuries.

"She's tough," Foley said. "She's been here a long time. Everyone loves her. There is some emotion on the scene as you can imagine."

The officer's relatives were on their way to the hospital, he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

