Officer in ICU after being stabbed in neck, suspect charged

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

Researchers seeking possible mass grave site in Louisiana from 1887 racial massacre report finding signals of disturbed earth but don't know yet what ground-penetrating radar detected.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Davette Gadison, left, bio archeology grad student at Tulane University, and Andy Schroll, archeology grad student, behind, look over data with Dr. Cynthia Ebinger and Dr. Ryan Gallacher, in Thibodaux, La., Thursday, May 17, ...

Lawyers say the $500 million settlement between Michigan State University and hundreds of Larry Nassar's victims will be divided up after weighing many factors, such as the date and victim's age when the sexual assaults occurred.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that it has reached a $500 million settleme...

A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

Dramatic new drone video of the Niger ambush that killed four American soldiers shows U.S. forces desperately trying to escape, and fighting for their lives when friendly Nigerien forces mistook them for the enemy.

(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

Hartford police say a city officer has been stabbed in the neck and critically injured by a woman who was being evicted from her downtown apartment.

Officer in ICU after being stabbed in neck, suspect charged

US births fell last year to 30-year low, a potential drag on the economy in coming years.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in three decades, a trend that...

Lowest US birth rate in 3 decades could pose risk to economy

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Hartford police officer responding to a disturbance was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and critically injured Thursday morning by a woman who was being evicted from an apartment building, authorities said.

The veteran female officer was in critical condition after undergoing surgery at Hartford Hospital, authorities said.

The suspect, 39-year-old Chevoughn Augustin, is in custody after being treated at a hospital for a stab wound to her hand, police said. She has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said. It's unclear how the suspect was injured.

The name of the officer has not been released.

Court records obtained by The Associated Press show that the landlords of the Spectra Boutique Apartments had been trying to evict a woman who they say wandered the halls late at night and confronted other residents in a hostile manner, "making them fear for their safety."

The landlords filed the case against Augustin on May 2, saying she had been disturbing residents and disrupting business operations. They also alleged Augustin ordered food to be delivered, refused to respond to the delivery people, accused building staff of stealing the food and slandered staff on the internet.

In court records, Augustin denied the allegations. She was representing herself in the proceedings.

State court records show no criminal record for Augustin.

Two officers were initially dispatched to the apartment building shortly before 10 a.m. for a landlord-tenant dispute. The female officer was in the suspect's apartment when the suspect grabbed her in a headlock and repeatedly stabbed her in the neck, Foley said.

Two building maintenance workers who pulled the suspect off the officer, Foley said. The workers were "stressed out" after the stabbing and also needed medical attention, he said.

Foley said the officer suffered "life-threatening, life-altering" injuries.

"She's tough," Foley said. "She's been here a long time. Everyone loves her."

Police Chief David Rosado said the officer has been on the force for 12 years.

"This is obviously a difficult day for law enforcement," Rosado said. "It's a bleak reminder that it's a tough job and that it can go awry pretty quickly."

Mayor Luke Bronin agreed and said the violent incident was a reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face every day.

"We are all so grateful for their service, for what they do to keep us safe and today I hope everyone will join us in saying their prayers for this officer and for her family," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.