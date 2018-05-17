Tulsa Artist Doing Something Special For First Mayfest Booth

Many local artists are setting up shop at Mayfest, including Tulsa silversmith Rachel Rose, with Dillon-Rose Studio.

This is the first time she's had a booth at Mayfest and wanted to do something different to showcase her one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry, so, she created a crown with precious metals and will have a live model sit on the throne as "Queen" to celebrate female empowerment and intrinsic beauty.

She used a "broken imagery" to send another message.

"We all have broken parts of ourselves, we all have parts of ourselves that maybe need work or aren't perfect, but we have something deep inside of ourselves that is beautiful, that is worth celebrating and is worth really having value,” Rose said.

The Dillon-Rose booth is at 5th and Main and a special performance is set there for 6:30.