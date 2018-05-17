1 Person Dead After Shootout With Law Officers In Noble

One person is dead after a shootout with law officers Thursday afternoon in Noble.

The suspect was killed after a police chase turned into a violent shootout on a rural road in Cleveland County. Sources told News 9 the suspect is Daniel Johnson.

The incident involved the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force. The task force was attempting to serve multiple federal warrants to one suspect. The reasons for the suspect's arrest has not been made known.

U.S. Marshals followed from a home near 108th Avenue. Norman police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted in following the suspect.

They were pursuing a suspect when the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire with an AR-15. The shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. on 108th Avenue near State Highway 9.

Two task force members were shot during a shootout with the suspect. One person was taken to a local hospital.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City Police Department will conduct a joint investigation into the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals were pursuing the suspect while helping the U.S. Secret Service attempt to arrest him.

Investigators remained at the scene of the shootout after officers found a bomb inside the suspect's vehicle.

Law officers have spanned the metro in connection with the suspect. Before the chase, Norman police and U.S. Marshals were at Crimson Park, a Norman apartment complex near Classen and State Highway 9.

The apartment complex released a statement saying the Norman police was attempting to deliver a search warrant in relation to an off-site incident that may have involved one of the residents of the apartment complex.

The complex said it will "terminate occupancy" of the resident the police were attempting to make contact with. Additional security measures have been put in place.

Hours later, Oklahoma City firefighters and police and federal agents were in Canadian County to investigate a "haz-mat situation" in the 9500 block of W Britton Road. The U.S. Secret Service attempted to serve a search warrant in the home but found an unknown substance which prompted the haz-mat investigation.

A third scene was being investigated in relation to the suspect killed in the shootout. Law officers were investigating near 180th Avenue and Post Oak Road in Noble.

Due to policy, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Secret Service will not release the names of the law officers involved in the shooting until the conclusion of the investigations surrounding the incident.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.