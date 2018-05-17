Injuries Reported In Shootout In Noble

An officer-involved shooting was reported Thursday afternoon in Noble.

The incident involved the U.S. Marshals task force. At least one task force member was reportedly shot during a shootout with a suspect.

They were pursuing a suspect when the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire with an AR-15. The shooting reportedly happened on State Highway 9.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital.

