The Latest: Son: Father had relationship with blast victim

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...

The Miss America Organization is putting women in its three top leadership positions following an email scandal involving former male leaders.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo contestants attend a welcoming ceremony for the Miss America competition on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk. On Thursday, May 17, 2018, the Miss America Organization announced it has installed wome...

Despite decades of government protection, southern sea otters on West Coast still only occupy about a fraction of their historic range.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018, sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, Calif. Along 300 miles of California coastline, including Elkhorn Slough, a wildlife-friendly pocket of tidal sa...

A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday, May 17...

Less than 2 percent of those eligible for lung cancer screening have sought it.

(AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, less than 2 ...

A state lawmaker from Lowell has been accused of choking a political challenger during a chance encounter at a restaurant.

(KABC-TV via AP). This photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a building after an explosion rocked it in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, May 15, 2018. Authorities say one person is dead and several others have injuries. The cause of t...

(KABC-TV via AP). In this photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV, children are evacuated from a preschool across the street from a building that was rocked by an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, May 15, 2018. None of these child...

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby. The blast involved a bui...

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

(Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a deadly explosion at a Southern California office building (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

The son of a man arrested during an investigation into a deadly explosion in California says his father had been in a relationship with the woman killed in the blast but they recently broke up.

Nathan Beal told The Associated Press on Thursday that his father built sport rockets fueled by a propellant that is legally available at specialty hobby shops.

The FBI said Stephen Beal was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unregistered destructive device after a search of his Long Beach home. He has not been charged in connection with Tuesday's explosion in Aliso Viejo.

Nathan Beal says it seems highly unlikely that his father had a destructive device. He believes federal agents may have found "motor cases made out of aluminum."

___

8:45 a.m.

A neighbor says the man arrested during an investigation into a deadly explosion in Southern California was often seen working on big rockets on his lawn.

The FBI said Thursday that Stephen Beal was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unregistered destructive device after a search of his Long Beach home.

He has not been charged in connection with Tuesday's explosion in Aliso Viejo.

Beal's Facebook page shows many photos of him apparently recently traveling with the woman who was killed, 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak (IL-di-koh KRY-nyak), a cosmetologist who ran a day spa at the building hit by the blast.

His neighbor, Stuart Davis, said he often saw Beal and his adult son working on large rockets on their front lawn.

He said the son told him they built movie props.

___

6:30 a.m.

The FBI says the investigation into a deadly building explosion in Southern California has led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller stresses in a statement Thursday that the subject, 59-year-old Stephen Beal of Long Beach, has not been charged in connection with Tuesday's explosion.

Beal's Facebook page shows many photos of him apparently recently traveling with the woman who was killed, 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak (IL-di-koh KRY-nyak), a cosmetologist who ran a day spa at the building hit by the blast.

Beal is expected to make an appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Eimiller says no additional details will be provided until a federal criminal complaint is released.

___

9:21 p.m.

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted.

Officials haven't formally identified the body but said Wednesday they believe it is that of Ildiko Krajnyak (IL-di-koh KRY-nyak), a licensed cosmetologist.

Investigators do not believe the Tuesday afternoon blast in the city of Aliso Viejo was an accident, and items that were possibly part of a bomb have been sent to an FBI lab. There have been no arrests.

Authorities declined to publicly say if they believe Krajnyak was the target, but one official briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press she had been the intended recipient of an explosive package.

Two injured people are expected to survive after surgery and a third was treated at the scene.

