Police: Rifle bought by mom used in Illinois school shooting

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The St. Louis prosecutor whose office now finds itself under investigation by police over its handling of a criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his attorneys twice threatened to "ruin" her if she didn't back off.

(AP Photo/Jim Salter). In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses for a photo in her office in St. Louis. Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens twice threatened to "ruin" Gardner if she didn't back off inve...

Researchers seeking possible mass grave site in Louisiana from 1887 racial massacre report finding signals of disturbed earth but don't know yet what ground-penetrating radar detected.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Davette Gadison, left, bio archeology grad student at Tulane University, and Andy Schroll, archeology grad student, behind, look over data with Dr. Cynthia Ebinger and Dr. Ryan Gallacher, in Thibodaux, La., Thursday, May 17, ...

The mother of the teenager charged with firing shots at a northern Illinois high school says he was ostracized and bullied by classmates.

( Dixon Police Department via AP). This May 17, 2018 photo provided by the Dixon Police Department in Dixon, Ill., shows, Matthew Milby. Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated d...

A lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on New York City restaurant workers who angered him by speaking Spanish has had a formal complaint filed against him with a disciplinary committee that oversees lawyers in the state.

A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

An outside investigation has cleared a California assemblywoman of allegations that she groped a male staff member who worked for another lawmaker.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

(Alex T. Paschal/Sauk Valley Media via AP). Police investigate the scene following a shooting at Dixon High School Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Dixon, Ill. A 19-year-old who showed up at his former high school in northern Illinois and opened fire on a p...

(Alex T. Paschal/Sauk Valley Media via AP). Students file into the adjacent National Guard armory following a shooting at Dixon High School Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Dixon, Ill. A 19-year-old who showed up at his former high school in northern Illino...

(City of Dixon via AP). In this undated photo provided by City of Dixon, police officer Mark Dallas poses for a photo in front of Dixon High School in Dixon, Ill. Dallas, a school resource officer at the northern Illinois high school, was hailed as a h...

(Alex T. Paschal/Sauk Valley Media via AP). Parents wait down the road to meet their children following a shooting at Dixon High School Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Dixon, Ill. A 19-year-old who showed up at his former high school in northern Illinois a...

( Dixon Police Department via AP). This May 17, 2018 photo provided by the Dixon Police Department in Dixon, Ill., shows, Matthew Milby. Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated d...

DIXON, Ill. (AP) - A teenager used a 9mm semi-automatic rifle in firing shots at a northern Illinois high school before he was shot by a school resource officer, police said Thursday.

Illinois State Police also said 19-year-old Matthew Milby's mother bought the weapon in 2012 and that investigators were working to determine how he obtained it.

Classes were canceled Thursday at Dixon High School, a day after authorities say Milby showed up in the morning as seniors met for a graduation rehearsal and fired several shots inside the building.

Milby, who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the officer, was transferred Thursday from a hospital to the Lee County Jail, the Dixon Police Department said. He was in custody under a $2 million bond, with an arraignment hearing possible on Friday, according to state police. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Julie Milby told reporters on Wednesday her son was recently beaten up, other students stole from him and he was kicked off the football team for smoking marijuana.

"What this all led to was more ostracization," she said. "I just know that the kid's been real sad for a long time."

Julie Milby said Wednesday she didn't know how her son got the gun that he took to school. The Associated Press couldn't immediately contact her for comment on the state police announcement regarding the gun because a phone number in her name wasn't found.

State and city leaders praised Officer Mark Dallas, a 15-year veteran of the Dixon Police Department, as a hero for confronting Milby.

Some students returned to the 800-student school about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Chicago on Thursday to retrieve belongings left behind when police evacuated the building. A new graduation rehearsal was planned for Thursday afternoon and the ceremony was still set for Sunday.

Sophomore Tanner Portner said he was surprised to learn Milby had been identified as the shooter.

"He seemed all right. I never would've expected him to do this," Portner said.

Dixon senior Brianna Johnson said she saw Milby enter the gym area with a gun, then heard several shots before a teacher slammed the door and students sprinted away.

"He seemed like a really nice kid, but then everything changed and he was angry and high all the time," Johnson said.

Matthew Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated discharge at a school building.

Sauk Valley Media reports Milby was convicted in April for a 2017 arrest for marijuana possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and fined $120.

Milby said her son was supposed to take part in Sunday's graduation ceremony and that she's grateful more people weren't hurt.

"Thank God they didn't kill him, so that's a blessing," she said. "Thank God he didn't kill anybody else ... There is no justification for what he's done, and he will take full responsibility for that."

