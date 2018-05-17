Pregnant actress loses baby after car kills her 4-year-old - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pregnant actress loses baby after car kills her 4-year-old

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Alaska fishermen: Sea otter comeback is eating into profits

    Alaska fishermen: Sea otter comeback is eating into profits

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:46:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>

  • Lack of paper trail a concern amid fears of election hacking

    Lack of paper trail a concern amid fears of election hacking

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:46:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017, file photo shows a new voting machine which prints a paper record on display at a polling site in Conyers, Ga. Georgia officials have estimated it could cost over $100 million to adopt the mach...(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017, file photo shows a new voting machine which prints a paper record on display at a polling site in Conyers, Ga. Georgia officials have estimated it could cost over $100 million to adopt the mach...
    As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid warnings of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.More >>
    As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid warnings of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.More >>

  • The Latest: Some Hawaii residents leave as Kilauea spews ash

    The Latest: Some Hawaii residents leave as Kilauea spews ash

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:46:51 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...
    The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.More >>
    The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - A Tony-winning Broadway actress who was pregnant when a car killed her 4-year-old daughter has lost the baby.

An attorney for Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband says they are suffering pain that is "nearly impossible to fathom."

Miles' daughter, Abigail, and a friend's 1-year-old son were killed as they crossed a Brooklyn street on March 5. Miles was severely injured.

The driver was arrested on manslaughter charges.

According to the Daily News , attorney Ben Rubinowitz says the baby, who had been due this month, was named Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein.

He says Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, are grateful for the support of family and friends but request privacy.

Rubinowitz says they "continue to seek God's presence, mercy and peace."

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.