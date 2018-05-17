Convicted Sex Offender Arrested In Downtown Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Downtown Impact Team arrested a man for failing to register as a sex offender. On Thursday, the team took Jon Crowell into custody - the eighth sex crime offender they've arrested in the past two months.

Police are focusing on reducing sex crimes in the downtown Tulsa area.

Crowell has a history of convictions in Okfuskee County for crimes including soliciting sexual conduct with a minor, showing obscene material to a minor, lewd/indecent proposals/acts to a child, and use of computer to commit crime.

He has also been in Okmulgee County court for failure to register as a sex offender in 2015.