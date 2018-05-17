No indictments in Oklahoma Health Department investigation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

No indictments in Oklahoma Health Department investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's multicounty grand jury has declined to issue criminal indictments following an investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The grand jury issued a 32-page report Thursday that followed a six-month investigation. The report indicates the agency was never insolvent and that the Legislature's decision to make an emergency $30 million appropriation to the agency was unnecessary.

The report also indicates that the agency's elimination of almost 200 jobs was unnecessary and that the department had enough money to pay for the positions.

The grand jury investigation began shortly after the resignation of former Oklahoma Health Commissioner Terry Cline. Cline stepped down in October after the state Board of Health accused him of mismanaging the department's finances. His chief deputy, Julie Cox-Kain, also resigned.

