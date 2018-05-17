Woman Accused Of Ramming Stolen SUV Into Police Car Sentenced

A woman accused of ramming a stolen SUV into a Sand Springs police cruiser in 2015 was sentenced Thursday.

Stacey Bunsey pleaded no contest to five charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The crash was captured by police body camera.

The officer was not hurt.

Bunsey was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for the time she's already served.