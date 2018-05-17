Suspect dies after shootout with police in central Oklahoma

NOBLE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect wanted on several federal warrants has died and at least one law enforcement officer has been injured in a shootout in central Oklahoma.

Officials say it happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday in Cleveland County. The U.S. Marshals Service says the incident began when a Marshals Service task force began pursuing the suspect while helping the U.S. Secret Service attempt to arrest him.

Officials say the suspect got out of his vehicle and fired at law enforcement officers. The suspect was shot and later died from his injuries. He has not been identified.

It was not immediately clear what the suspect was accused of.

A least one law enforcement officer was wounded in the shootout and sought treatment at a local hospital.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.