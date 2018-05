Prosecutor: Greitens' lawyers threatened to 'ruin' her

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

US births fell last year to 30-year low, a potential drag on the economy in coming years.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in three decades, a trend that...

The St. Louis prosecutor whose office now finds itself under investigation by police over its handling of a criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his attorneys twice threatened to "ruin" her if she didn't back off.

(AP Photo/Jim Salter). In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses for a photo in her office in St. Louis. Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens twice threatened to "ruin" Gardner if she didn't back off inve...

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

Researchers seeking possible mass grave site in Louisiana from 1887 racial massacre report finding signals of disturbed earth but don't know yet what ground-penetrating radar detected.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Davette Gadison, left, bio archeology grad student at Tulane University, and Andy Schroll, archeology grad student, behind, look over data with Dr. Cynthia Ebinger and Dr. Ryan Gallacher, in Thibodaux, La., Thursday, May 17, ...

Lawyers say the $500 million settlement between Michigan State University and hundreds of Larry Nassar's victims will be divided up after weighing many factors, such as the date and victim's age when the sexual assaults occurred.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that it has reached a $500 million settleme...

A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

Dramatic new drone video of the Niger ambush that killed four American soldiers shows U.S. forces desperately trying to escape, and fighting for their lives when friendly Nigerien forces mistook them for the enemy.

(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

Hartford police say a city officer has been stabbed in the neck and critically injured by a woman who was being evicted from her downtown apartment.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waives to supporters as he walks to the podium to announce the release of funds for the state's biodiesel program Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo.

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis prosecutor whose office now finds itself under investigation by police over its handling of a criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his attorneys twice threatened to "ruin" her if she didn't back off investigations of the governor.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, two days after her office dismissed an invasion-of-privacy case stemming from Greitens' 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. She said a decision is expected by June 1 on whether to refile the felony charge.

Gardner said that on March 16, three weeks after the indictment accusing the governor of taking a compromising photo of his hairdresser without her permission, several of Greitens' lawyers came to her office to try to persuade her to drop the case. "Basically they told me I would be ruined personally, professionally, and it's only going to get worse," she said.

She alleged a similar threat was made in April shortly before she filed a second felony charge alleging that Greitens illegally used a donor list from a veterans charity he founded to raise money for his gubernatorial campaign. No trial date has been set on that charge of tampering with computer data.

Greitens' attorney Jack Garvey disputed Gartner's account of the meetings.

"The Circuit Attorney's allegations, as always, are completely false. There were no personal attacks on the Circuit Attorney," Garvey wrote in a statement Thursday.

Separate from any criminal allegations, Greitens faces investigations by lawmakers, who plan to hold a special session starting Friday to consider whether to pursue impeachment and try to remove him from office.

"No matter what they throw at me, no matter how painful they try to make it, no matter how much suffering they want to put me and my family through and my team through ... we are going to step forward day after day after day, and we are going to continue in our mission to fight for the people of Missouri," Greitens said Thursday at the end of a celebratory speech announcing funding for biodiesel facilities.

Earlier in the week, Greitens had declared "victory" after the invasion-of-privacy case was dismissed.

In the lead up to the since-canceled trial, Greitens' attorneys focused on the competence of Gardner and a private investigator she hired, William Tisaby. They accused Tisaby of perjury and hiding evidence, and Gardner of allowing those misdeeds to happen. St. Louis police launched a perjury investigation into Tisaby on Tuesday, a day after meeting with Greitens' attorneys.

Gardner, a Democrat elected in 2016, now sees her own office under investigation by a police department she's sometimes been at odds with. In contrast to Gardner, who ran for office pledging to hold law enforcement accountable when officers cross the line, Greitens ran on a law-and-order platform. Since taking office, the first-term Republican governor has frequently posted support of police on social media.

The uneasy relationship between Gardner and St. Louis police is one reason why she turned to Tisaby, rather than relying on local police to investigate Greitens.

Gardner says that when she contacted St. Louis police Chief John Hayden after audio surfaced in January of the woman involved in the affair talking about the alleged photo, he told her public corruption cases "are best-suited for the feds." Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson said Hayden simply suggested that the U.S. attorney be contacted for advice.

Gardner, believing she lacked police support, decided to hire a private investigator. She says many local options had a connection to the Dowd Bennett law firm, where four of Greitens' six attorneys work, so she turned to Tisaby, a former FBI agent who lives in Alabama.

Gardner says she decided to dismiss the case after the judge granted a request by Greitens' lawyers to call her to testify about Tisaby. Gardner said that put her in the "impossible" position of being a witness in a case she was prosecuting.

The Rev. Darryl Gray, a community activist who is black, said there's a racial undercurrent in the criticism of Gardner, St. Louis' first black circuit attorney. Nearly all of the men killed in recent St. Louis police shootings were black, as were many protesters.

"All of that combined leads us to believe that the types of attacks on her character, on her credibility, on her competency are part and parcel to her racial makeup," Gray said.

Last year, Gardner's office prosecuted a white former officer, Jason Stockley, in the shooting death of a black suspect. His acquittal led to weeks of protests and hundreds of arrests. As a candidate, Greitens asserted that he could have brought peace to Ferguson, Missouri, after the 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown "by the second night" if he had been in charge. After the Stockley verdict, Greitens repeatedly warned that those who rioted, assaulted police or vandalized property would be arrested.

___

Associated Press writer David A. Lieb contributed to this story from Jefferson City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.