Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Child At Motel Pool

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a young girl at a swimming pool at the Motel 6 on North Garnett.

An affidavit says the little girl told police she was swimming under the water, wearing her goggles, when she said the man lowered his swimsuit and exposed himself.

She told police she got out and told her sister, and that’s when the manager, Jason Koss, showed up.

"I don't even know how to explain it. I'm still a little taken aback from it," he said.

Koss said he saw the man standing near the pool, wearing a thong, and clearly physically excited.

"There was no mistaking what was going on. Even the back of it was a thong, not covering, nothing was covered. There was no imagination to be left," Koss said.

He said he told the man he couldn't wear that and the man put on his shorts.

Then, Koss said the man claimed to be a guest but gave a bogus number that wasn't right. Then he claimed he was visiting a guest, but gave a bogus name.

That's when Koss realized there were two girls at the pool under 12. He said the man said he was with the girls.

"That's when she said he'd shown his actual…everything under the water and I was like, oh, my God," he said.

Koss called the police and his maintenance guy shot video of the man and his truck.

That was April 18th.

Police said after completing their investigation, they arrested Calvin Smith.

"Feels he didn't do anything wrong. We don't have anything on him. He doesn't care," Corporal Mark Kraft said.

Police said Smith had been seen at that pool more than once and has memberships at different Y's that have pools.

Lori: "Are you 100 percent sure that's the same guy?"

Koss: "Oh, absolutely, 100 percent, no doubt."

Police said because he has other memberships where there are pools they would like to know if anyone else has had a similar experience.