Tulsa Police Downtown Impact Team Cracking Down On Sex Offenders

The Tulsa Police Downtown Impact Team arrested a man for failing to register as a sex offender. On Thursday, the team took Jon Crowell into custody, marking the eighth sex crime offender they've arrested in the past two months.

Cpl Brandon Davis, Tulsa Police "We've made multiple arrests in the last couple of months.," said Corporal Brandon Davis.

Corporal Brandon Davis is part of the downtown impact team. He says they've helped to cut down the number of sex crimes that happen downtown, but stresses they still have a long way to go.

"There's multiple ways to violate it. You don't register it at all or you're registered somewhere you're not staying." Cpl David says he's warning sex offenders to register before they end up behind bars, too.

According to police Crowell has a history of convictions in Okfuskee County for crimes including soliciting sexual conduct with a minor, showing obscene material to a minor, lewd/indecent proposals/acts to a child, and use of a computer to commit a crime. He has also been in Okmulgee County court for failure to register as a sex offender in 2015.

The Downtown Impact Team doesn't just focus on sex offenders. They work burglaries, robberies pretty much any crime that happens inside the Inner Dispersal Loop.

To send a tip you can email the team at tpdimpact@cityoftulsa.org