Tulsa Police Downtown Impact Team Cracking Down On Sex Offenders - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Downtown Impact Team Cracking Down On Sex Offenders

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Downtown Impact Team arrested a man for failing to register as a sex offender. On Thursday, the team took Jon Crowell into custody, marking the eighth sex crime offender they've arrested in the past two months.

Cpl Brandon Davis, Tulsa Police "We've made multiple arrests in the last couple of months.," said Corporal Brandon Davis.

Corporal Brandon Davis is part of the downtown impact team. He says they've helped to cut down the number of sex crimes that happen downtown, but stresses they still have a long way to go.

"There's multiple ways to violate it. You don't register it at all or you're registered somewhere you're not staying."  Cpl David says he's warning sex offenders to register before they end up behind bars, too.

According to police Crowell has a history of convictions in Okfuskee County for crimes including soliciting sexual conduct with a minor, showing obscene material to a minor, lewd/indecent proposals/acts to a child, and use of a computer to commit a crime. He has also been in Okmulgee County court for failure to register as a sex offender in 2015. 

The Downtown Impact Team doesn't just focus on sex offenders. They work burglaries, robberies pretty much any crime that happens inside the Inner Dispersal Loop.

To send a tip you can email the team at tpdimpact@cityoftulsa.org

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.