California #MeToo leader cleared of groping allegations

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The St. Louis prosecutor whose office now finds itself under investigation by police over its handling of a criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his attorneys twice threatened to "ruin" her if she didn't back off.

(AP Photo/Jim Salter). In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses for a photo in her office in St. Louis. Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens twice threatened to "ruin" Gardner if she didn't back off inve...

A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

Researchers seeking possible mass grave site in Louisiana from 1887 racial massacre report finding signals of disturbed earth but don't know yet what ground-penetrating radar detected.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Davette Gadison, left, bio archeology grad student at Tulane University, and Andy Schroll, archeology grad student, behind, look over data with Dr. Cynthia Ebinger and Dr. Ryan Gallacher, in Thibodaux, La., Thursday, May 17, ...

Lawyers say the $500 million settlement between Michigan State University and hundreds of Larry Nassar's victims will be divided up after weighing many factors, such as the date and victim's age when the sexual assaults occurred.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that it has reached a $500 million settleme...

A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

Dramatic new drone video of the Niger ambush that killed four American soldiers shows U.S. forces desperately trying to escape, and fighting for their lives when friendly Nigerien forces mistook them for the enemy.

(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

Hartford police say a city officer has been stabbed in the neck and critically injured by a woman who was being evicted from her downtown apartment.

Officer in ICU after being stabbed in neck, suspect charged

US births fell last year to 30-year low, a potential drag on the economy in coming years.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in three decades, a trend that...

Lowest US birth rate in 3 decades could pose risk to economy

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Outside investigators on Thursday cleared a California assemblywoman who was once at the forefront of the state's #MeToo movement of allegations that she groped a male staff member in 2014.

The Assembly Rules Committee informed Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia and complainant Daniel Fierro of the findings in separate letters.

Fierro said he may appeal the decision because at least one of the witnesses he suggested was never interviewed.

Outside lawyers hired by the Assembly conducted the investigation and wrote Fierro was not entitled to a copy because of attorney-client privilege.

The Assembly has not released its own statement or details on the full findings because of the 10-day appeal window.

A spokesman for Garcia said she plans to return to work Monday. The Los Angeles-area Democrat has been on voluntary leave since February when the claim went public.

"I look forward to returning to work and getting back to the business of representing my constituents," she said in a statement.

Investigators did substantiate allegations of vulgar language and other claims made by a San Diego attorney representing four former Garcia staff members.

A letter to attorney Dan Gilleon said investigators found Garcia "commonly and pervasively" used vulgar language around staff, used staff to perform personal services and disparaged other elected officials.

It's unclear what specific language she used, but obscene language and demeaning comments can fall under the definition of sexual harassment.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the Legislature, my staff and most importantly to the residents of the 58th Assembly District for instances where my use of language was less than professional," Garcia said in her statement.

Garcia is running for re-election and faces a June 5 primary against six Democrats and one Republican. The two highest vote-getters will move onto the November election.

