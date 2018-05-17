Hawaii volcano explosions could go for weeks, experts say

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The St. Louis prosecutor whose office now finds itself under investigation by police over its handling of a criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his attorneys twice threatened to "ruin" her if she didn't back off.

(AP Photo/Jim Salter). In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses for a photo in her office in St. Louis. Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens twice threatened to "ruin" Gardner if she didn't back off inve...

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

Researchers seeking possible mass grave site in Louisiana from 1887 racial massacre report finding signals of disturbed earth but don't know yet what ground-penetrating radar detected.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Davette Gadison, left, bio archeology grad student at Tulane University, and Andy Schroll, archeology grad student, behind, look over data with Dr. Cynthia Ebinger and Dr. Ryan Gallacher, in Thibodaux, La., Thursday, May 17, ...

The mother of the teenager charged with firing shots at a northern Illinois high school says he was ostracized and bullied by classmates.

( Dixon Police Department via AP). This May 17, 2018 photo provided by the Dixon Police Department in Dixon, Ill., shows, Matthew Milby. Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated d...

A lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on New York City restaurant workers who angered him by speaking Spanish has had a formal complaint filed against him with a disciplinary committee that oversees lawyers in the state.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

The Army Corps of Engineers is ending its work to rebuild Puerto Rico's electric grid despite fears the island's government won't be able to restore power on its own to more than 16,000 people who remain blacked out eight months after Hurricane Maria.

(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti). In this May 16, 2018 photo, a worker with Cobra Energy Company, contracted by the Army Corps of Engineers, installs power lines in the Barrio Martorel area of Yabucoa, a town where many people are still without power in Puerto...

The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

For a decade, Democrats have said they were close to turning Arizona blue.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Arizona Democratic District 27 Chair Fern Ward, right, and Vice Chair Maritza Saenz react to a speaker during their legislative meeting in Phoenix. For a decade, Democrats have said they were ...

(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...

(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This photo provided by U.S. Geological Survey shows the ash plume at the Kilauea Volcano, taken from a Mauna Loa webcam on Thursday, May 17, 2018 in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit, shooting a dusty...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Clouds, ash and volcanic gases hang over Hawaii's Big Island, Thursday, May 17, 2018, after Kilauea volcano erupted from the summit crater earlier in the day.

By SETH BORENSTEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Kablooey!

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano exploded a tall, steely gray column of ash into the sky Thursday, just as scientists warned eight days ago. Experts say the explosive ballistic displays could continue for weeks, and they don't know when it's going to stop.

"There's so many variables. It's complicated, like a bad Facebook relationship status," said volcanologist Janine Krippner of Concord University in West Virginia. "Something will eventually change like it has over and over and over again."

In 1924, when similar conditions occurred at Kilauea on the Big Island, there were more than 50 distinct explosions like the one Thursday over a period of more than two weeks, she said.

If explosions become more energetic, there could be boulders that fall up to 1 mile (2 kilometers) away or pea-sized fragments as far as 4 miles (6 kilometers) away, U.S. Geological Survey scientist Steve Brantley said.

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has been erupting continuously since 1983.

While scientists understand the mechanics about what's causing the latest outbursts, they have no idea why after 35 years of one type of simmering, Kilauea volcano is now going nuts in two different ways: lava flowed out of cracks east of the summit and a powerful steam-driven eruption sent ash 30,000 feet (9,144 meters) into the sky.

"It would be anybody's guess why it changed behavior in the last few weeks as it dramatically did," said volcanologist Erik Klemetti of Denison University in Ohio.

Before Thursday's eruption, the lava lake at the volcano's summit crater dropped steadily as lava oozed out from cracks elsewhere on the volcano.

As the lava level shrank, "there is nothing holding those walls up," Krippner said. "Now, rock falls can occur."

Those rocks then clog the base of the volcano. Water that is flash-heated into steam builds up below and eventually - kablooey!

"We're beginning to see the cycle of clogging and pressure building and then the blast," Klemetti said. "They are probably being blasted out at hundreds of miles (kilometers) per hour."

Residents on the east side of the island "should be ready for this unsettling behavior for the near future and see how it goes," he said.

Thursday's blast may be near upper limits of this type of steam explosion, Klemetti said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.