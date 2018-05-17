Changes In The 2020 U.S. Census Has Some Divided

Civil and Human Rights activists and other advocates gathered at the Oklahoma County Courthouse Thursday to demand acknowledgment and accountability for women and children inequality in Oklahoma.More >>
Civil and Human Rights activists and other advocates gathered at the Oklahoma County Courthouse Thursday to demand acknowledgment and accountability for women and children inequality in Oklahoma.More >>
There have been varied opinions to the changes coming to the 2020 U.S. Census. Across the country it will leave out those who identify as LGBTQ but it will also be more inclusive for those who identify as African American or black.More >>
There have been varied opinions to the changes coming to the 2020 U.S. Census. Across the country it will leave out those who identify as LGBTQ but it will also be more inclusive for those who identify as African American or black.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.