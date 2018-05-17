'Me Too' Group Protests Outside Oklahoma County Courthouse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

'Me Too' Group Protests Outside Oklahoma County Courthouse

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Civil and Human Rights activists and other advocates gathered at the Oklahoma County Courthouse Thursday to demand acknowledgment and accountability for women and children inequality in Oklahoma.

Today's rally was in response former Executive Aide to the Governor, Travis Brauer, who was exposed for his reported unprofessional and illegal behavior. Brauer appeared before a judge Thursday for a preliminary hearing. 

Brauer faces two felony charges in an attempt to conceal criminal acts.

Brauer allegedly took illegal images up a public advocate's skirt during a budget hearing; yet the people gathering Thursday said that was allowed over a month to elude a state law enforcement agency before destroying evidence of his crimes.  

This "Me Too" group said that instead of responding in a swift and equitable pursuit of justice, the Oklahoma government system provided him an opportunity to elude justice.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Gina Haspel confirmed as new CIA director

    Gina Haspel confirmed as new CIA director

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:51:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The political schism in the Democratic Party is p...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The political schism in the Democratic Party is p...
    Gina Haspel is the new director of the CIA after the Senate voted to confirm her.More >>
    Gina Haspel is the new director of the CIA after the Senate voted to confirm her.More >>

  • Teachers channel momentum from strikes into midterm races

    Teachers channel momentum from strikes into midterm races

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:50:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...
    As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.More >>
    As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.More >>

  • Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:50:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...(AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...
    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.More >>
    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.