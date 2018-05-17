'Me Too' Group Protests Outside Oklahoma County Courthouse

Civil and Human Rights activists and other advocates gathered at the Oklahoma County Courthouse Thursday to demand acknowledgment and accountability for women and children inequality in Oklahoma.

Today's rally was in response former Executive Aide to the Governor, Travis Brauer, who was exposed for his reported unprofessional and illegal behavior. Brauer appeared before a judge Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Brauer faces two felony charges in an attempt to conceal criminal acts.

Brauer allegedly took illegal images up a public advocate's skirt during a budget hearing; yet the people gathering Thursday said that was allowed over a month to elude a state law enforcement agency before destroying evidence of his crimes.

This "Me Too" group said that instead of responding in a swift and equitable pursuit of justice, the Oklahoma government system provided him an opportunity to elude justice.