Hanson Day Takes Over The Guthrie Green In Tulsa

Thursday was Hanson Day. Fans of the band from all over the world were at the Guthrie Green to register for some fun.

It's called Hanson Day but it's really a three-day event featuring all kinds of specials events including a special concert and "state of the band" on Saturday at the Cain's Ballroom. It's free to fan club members who RSVP'd in advance.

"You have to be a member of the fan club to do any of the activities. You get to mingle with the band sometimes. You get to do different Hanson related things. It is my first one, so I'm kinda excited to find out what exactly you get to do,” said Heather Lundquist a Hanson Fan.

Thursday night fans enjoyed a movie in the park, a showing of Hanson’s “Live in New York”