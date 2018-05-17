Dangerous Suspect Killed By U.S. Marshalls

We’re learning more about the man shot and killed by U.S. Marshalls.

A federal task force was trying to serve multiple warrants on Daniel Timothy Johnson when they said he opened fire after bailing out of his vehicle near 108th and Post Oak Road. Sources said bullet fragments hit two task members, but they will recover. Johnson was killed and a bomb was found in his car.

In February of 2017, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Daniel Timothy Johnson and his brother Benjamin Johnson. Alleging the two manufactured counterfeit bills and operated a marijuana grow.

Sources said Daniel was at large until recently. A task force tried to serve warrants at multiple locations in which Johnson was associated with.

One of them, the Crimson Parks Apartments in Norman.

“They pretty much had it barricaded, but I mean, it was right next to where I’m living. And, and I didn’t know what was going on. I could’ve literally walked outside to be in the situation,” said Resident Harlee Toothman.

Johnson had a home off 180th in Cleveland County. Through out the night, law enforcement have been searching the property and looking for evidence. They said they’ve seized a large amount of items.

We’re told the task force blew the door off Johnson’s home and say he was known for having weapons, and prepared for a fight. Updates are expected in the coming days.

