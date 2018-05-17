Dangerous Suspect Killed By U.S. Marshals - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Dangerous Suspect Killed By U.S. Marshals

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma -

We’re learning more about the man shot and killed by U.S. Marshals.

A federal task force was trying to serve multiple warrants on Daniel Timothy Johnson when they said he opened fire after bailing out of his vehicle near 108th and Post Oak Road. Sources said bullet fragments hit two task members, but they will recover. Johnson was killed and a bomb was found in his car.

In February of 2017, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Daniel Timothy Johnson and his brother Benjamin Johnson. Alleging the two manufactured counterfeit bills and operated a marijuana grow. 

Sources said Daniel was at large until recently. A task force tried to serve warrants at multiple locations in which Johnson was associated with. 

One of them, the Crimson Parks Apartments in Norman.

“They pretty much had it barricaded, but I mean, it was right next to where I’m living. And, and I didn’t know what was going on. I could’ve literally walked outside to be in the situation,” said Resident Harlee Toothman.

Johnson had a home off 180th in Cleveland County. Through out the night, law enforcement have been searching the property and looking for evidence. They said they’ve seized a large amount of items.

We’re told the task force blew the door off Johnson’s home and say he was known for having weapons, and prepared for a fight. Updates are expected in the coming days. 

Read Related Story: 1 Person Dead After Shootout With Law officer In Noble 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.