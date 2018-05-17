Henryetta Mayor On What's Next After Glass Plant Explosion

A Tulsa woman credits an app on her phone for helping her get it back after someone stolen. Ronnie Wilkins says having "Find My iPhone" on helped lead police right to the thief's home.More >>
A Tulsa woman credits an app on her phone for helping her get it back after someone stolen. Ronnie Wilkins says having "Find My iPhone" on helped lead police right to the thief's home.More >>
The family of the woman who police say tried to kill two of her children is speaking out.More >>
The family of the woman who police say tried to kill two of her children is speaking out.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!