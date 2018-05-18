Judge: Man Charged After Tulsa Police Standoff In March Will Stand Trial

A judge rules there is enough evidence to try a Nebraska man who got into a nearly 17-hour standoff with with police at a motel back in March.

Rush Hembree, 49, was already charged with kidnapping and shooting with an intent. On Thursday, prosecutors filed more charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

Hembree was wanted in Nebraska when he took his pregnant girlfriend hostage at the Rest Inn And Suites and barricaded himself inside a room.

