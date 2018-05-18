Bomb victim's ex-boyfriend held on explosives charge

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The mother of the teenager charged with firing shots at a northern Illinois high school says he was ostracized and bullied by classmates.

( Dixon Police Department via AP). This May 17, 2018 photo provided by the Dixon Police Department in Dixon, Ill., shows, Matthew Milby. Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated d...

A lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on New York City restaurant workers who angered him by speaking Spanish has had a formal complaint filed against him with a disciplinary committee that oversees lawyers in the state.

A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

For a decade, Democrats have said they were close to turning Arizona blue.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Arizona Democratic District 27 Chair Fern Ward, right, and Vice Chair Maritza Saenz react to a speaker during their legislative meeting in Phoenix. For a decade, Democrats have said they were ...

The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

US births fell last year to 30-year low, a potential drag on the economy in coming years.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in three decades, a trend that...

Lowest US birth rate in 3 decades could pose risk to economy

South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday, May 17...

(Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

(AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers). The backyard at the home of Stephen Beal is shown Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Long Beach, Calif. The son of Beal, a man arrested during an investigation into a deadly explosion in California says his father had been in a rel...

(AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers). The home of a homicide victim, Ildiko Krajnyak, is seen after it was searched by police overnight in Trabuco Canyon, Calif., Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Sheriff's officials have officially identified the woman who died in yest...

(Ildiko Krajnyk/Facebook via AP). This undated selfie taken from Facebook shows Ildiko Krajnyak. Prosecutors say federal agents found two improvised explosive devices while searching a home owned by the former boyfriend of Krajnyak, who was killed in a...

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Spa owner Ildiko Krajnyak was opening a package that had piled up with mail during her recent trip to her native Hungary when it exploded.

News reports of the blast quickly reached Stephen Beal, her ex-boyfriend and a partner in the Southern California business.

At the urging of his new girlfriend, Beal phoned police and then let them search his house. They found more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosive material and charged him Thursday with possessing an unregistered destructive device.

While not charged with the fatal explosion, the arrest puts Beal in custody as authorities investigate what they believe was a targeted bombing.

Beal, a model rocket hobbyist, told investigators he had not made any bombs and did not have material for an explosion as powerful as the one he saw in news coverage.

Beal, 59, did not enter a plea during his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana and his case was continued to Monday. His public defender refused to comment.

The criminal complaint was accompanied by an affidavit from an FBI special agent that briefly described the relationship between Beal and Krajnyak, as well as the grisly blast.

The two had met online in June 2016 and dated about a year and a half. Photos on his Facebook page showed them living it up in far-flung places: a beach in Cuba, restaurants in Portugal, and riding jet skis in Mexico.

The romance cooled earlier this year after disputes over exclusivity and finances, FBI Special Agent Evan Jesch wrote.

They remained business partners, with Beal serving as spa manager, and the two operated a separate cosmetics firm. State records show Beal and Krajnyak were officers in a skin care business called I&S Enterprises.

Beal was listed on the spa's lease because Krajnyak and her estranged husband had filed for bankruptcy, he said. Beal paid the $1,500 monthly rent and half the spa's operating costs. He had to loan Krajnyak money some months to cover her costs.

Beal was once an investment banker who turned to acting after his wife's death several years ago, said friend and neighbor Steven Young. Beal appeared in several small films.

"You can't imagine him doing what we've been hearing," Young said, referring to the blast. "I don't recall him ever being visibly angry at anything. He's been a good neighbor and a good friend."

Nathan Beal said it was "highly unlikely" his father was guilty of any charge related to a destructive device.

The father and son build sport rockets fuelled by a propellant commercially available at hobby stores. The biggest of the rockets used about 5 pounds (2.3 kilograms) of fuel in multiple motors.

Stephen Beal told authorities he hadn't been involved with rockets since 2004. He said he had once made fireworks and mortars, but quit that after Sept. 11 because he said he "did not want to give the wrong impression."

When confronted with photos of the IEDs recovered, Beal initially denied recognizing them but later explained exactly where they were found.

"Beal also claimed that he had not made any bombs or anything that would catch on or cause fire," Jesch wrote.

Beal's wife died in 2008 and his adult children had moved out of the house, Young said. Beal seemed happier after meeting Krajnyak and spoke of her frequently.

"I think he was happy to have found someone he could connect with," said Young, who never met Krajnyak.

Krajnyak, 48, a cosmetologist, had just returned to California after visiting family in her native country.

Laszlo Krajnyak choked up while speaking from his home in Tiszaujvaros about his sister's recent visit. Last month, he had come to the U.S. to help with her business that offered services such as facials, waxing and wrinkle treatments.

Friends and neighbors created an online campaign to pay for Krajnyak's funeral and to fly her son home from Seattle where he attends college.

Her son, Keanu Vestil, 20, arrived home Thursday afternoon and said he was overwhelmed by the support.

"All of this is still very raw," he said. "There are just so many things we don't know yet."

The spa in Aliso Viejo, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, had just reopened when the blast rocked the two-story office building. Krajnyak was blown out of the building in the fiery explosion that shook the surrounding area.

A mother and daughter from Hungary who Krajnyak had just treated were the only other people in the spa at the time.

The younger woman said she was at the counter preparing to pay when Krajnyak picked up one of about three or four brown cardboard boxes on the floor and opened it.

The blast knocked her and her mother off their feet. Her mother told police she saw "everything on fire."

Both women, who were not named, were seriously injured and had to undergo surgery.

Bomb technicians found a 9-volt battery, a cellphone and loose wires at the origin of the blast.

One official briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press that Krajnyak was the intended recipient of an explosive package. The official was not authorized to disclose details about the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

___

Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press journalists Amy Taxin in Orange, John Antczak and Brian Melley in Los Angeles, Kester Eddy in Budapest, Hungary, and researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.