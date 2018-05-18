Tulsa Students' Arts Mural Unveiled

Arts Alliance Tulsa unveiled a new mural Thursday painted by some Tulsa high school students.

The mural is located on a building in the 3600 block of North Hartford.

It is part of an art program called "Disrupt," and was painted by eight McLain High School students in partnership with Arts Alliance Tulsa.

They spent weeks working on the mural and features a brick wall that represents struggle and flowers to show how anyone can overcome and grow from tough experiences.