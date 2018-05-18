Man injured in police shootout at Miami-area Trump resort

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

A sophomore baseball player who was wounded in the mass shooting at a Texas high school says the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The Associated Press has learned that the Texas student in custody in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School played football and danced as part of a church group.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Teen held in Texas attack is said to have used father's guns

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

The Latest: Governor says suspect was unable to kill himself

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

A gay man in Kentucky wants to run against Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015.

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). In this May 10, 2018, photo, David Ermold, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Rowan County clerk, pauses as he speaks in Morehead, Ky. He wants to challenge Kim Davis, the clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015 ...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to MIT to speak with tech entrepreneurs.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion at a luncheon given by the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in New York.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.

By JENNIFER KAY and FREIDA FRISARO

Associated Press

DORAL, Fla. (AP) - Gunfire erupted early Friday at President Donald Trump's Miami-area golf resort, as a Florida man shouting anti-Trump rhetoric fired into the hotel lobby's chandelier and waited for police to arrive for what one official called an "ambush-type attack," police said.

Five police officers from Miami-Dade County and the city of Doral exchanged gunfire with the man, injuring him, and quickly ended the threat at the Trump-owned Trump National Doral Golf Club, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said.

"These officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel," Perez said. "They risked their lives, knowing that that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel."

Trump was not at the suburban golf resort at the time.

Perez identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi, who lives in a condo building about a mile away.

Perez said Oddi took a flag from a flagpole at the resort and draped it over the counter in the lobby, where he pointed his gun at several people but only fired into the ceiling and light fixtures overhead until police officers arrived.

It was not immediately clear how Oddi gained access to the resort grounds.

"We don't know what his intentions were in the long term but we know what he was doing at the time - he was trying to engage our police officers in some kind of ambush-type attack," Perez said.

In plotting the ambush, Perez added, "He did succeed - and he did lose."

One Doral Police officer broke a wrist and the suspect suffered gunshot wounds in his legs in the incident, which began around 1:30 a.m., according to police. Video footage showed the conscious suspect being wheeled into a hospital on a gurney, and Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said Oddi was hospitalized in good condition Friday afternoon.

Eric Trump, the president's son and executive vice president of the Trump organization, tweeted early Friday, "A huge thank you to the incredible men and women" of the departments, adding that "every day they keep our community safe."

The Secret Service issued a statement saying its agents were at the scene and working closely with other agencies. It added, "No Secret Service protectees or security operations were impacted as a result of the shooting."

Court records in Miami-Dade and Broward counties show a slew of misdemeanor traffic infractions for Oddi, but no felony arrests.

Neighbors and patrons of a nearby gym said they often saw Oddi lifting weights, but they rarely had any interaction with the beefy man beyond casual greetings.

"He was always in the gym," said Lina Diaz, who lives on the same floor as Oddi. "He seemed like a normal guy, nothing aggressive or weird."

Diaz and other residents woke up Friday morning to police tape blocking a driveway to the building, and officers and media gathered at its entrances.

"You never know who is living next door to you. It is sad and shocking," Diaz said.

Oddi worked as a dancer and entertainer, and he owns a small dog named Popo, one friend, Luis David Gonzalez, said in an interview with The Miami Herald .

Gonzalez was bringing coffee and eggs to Oddi on Friday morning when he heard about the shooting. He said he worked out with Oddi every day.

"I'm surprised and confused," Gonzalez said. "I knew him 10 years. He's a good person."

The large Trump-owned golf facility in the growing suburb was surrounded by a heavy police presence Friday. The entrances were blocked with yellow police tape and by patrol vehicles throughout the day.

No resort employees or guests were injured, Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez said.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.

The Trump National Doral, which includes several buildings for lodging and an expansive clubhouse, is among the largest hotels in the Miami suburb. It's about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from Miami International Airport.

Its website describes it as an 800-acre resort with 643 total guest rooms, more than 100,000 square feet (9,300 square meters) of event space and four golf courses.

In June 2016, the PGA Tour announced that the prestigious World Golf Championship hosted at the Trump National Doral since 2007 would relocate to Mexico. The announcement infuriated then-candidate Trump, who called the move to Mexico a "sad day for Miami, the United States and the game of golf." Trump said in a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity that, "I hope they have kidnapping insurance."

PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem said the move had nothing to do with politics, only finances. Cadillac did not renew its title sponsorship of the event, and no other sponsor that wanted to be at Doral was found, Finchem said.

___

Associated Press writer Jeff Martin in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.