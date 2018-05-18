Tulsa's BOK Center Nominated Again For 'Venue Of The Year'

Tulsa's BOK Center is again an Academy of Country Music award nominee.

The center in downtown Tulsa is up for "Venue Of The Year." It's the seventh time in ten years it's been nominated.

The other nominees include the Budweiser stage in Toronto, the Forum in Inglewood, California, the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois and the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.