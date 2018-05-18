Police: Two Tulsa Home Suspected Burglars Caught On Video - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Two Tulsa Home Suspected Burglars Caught On Video

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Police Facebook photo Tulsa Police Facebook photo
Tulsa Police Facebook photo Tulsa Police Facebook photo
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police hope someone can help them find two men after a burglary and attempted burglary in Tulsa. Both incidents were caught on surveillance video.

Police say a man tried to break into a house near 15th and Utica.  They say the man first tried to get into the home through the front door, but when that didn't work, he moved to the back yard.

Tulsa Police Facebook page

Police say the man wasn't able to get into the home, because the homeowner had an alarm system that scared him off.

They are also trying to find another man caught on video after a recently burglary near Pine and Sheridan.

Tulsa Police Facebook page

Again, police say the homeowner had a great camera system, so they were able to get clear video of this suspect.

Police say while they don't endorse any specific brand of camera system, they do love it when residents have a home surveillance system because it makes it a lot easier to provide a clear suspect description.

If you know where to find either of the men on the videos,  you're asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.