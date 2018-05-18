Police: Two Tulsa Home Suspected Burglars Caught On Video

Police hope someone can help them find two men after a burglary and attempted burglary in Tulsa. Both incidents were caught on surveillance video.

Police say a man tried to break into a house near 15th and Utica. They say the man first tried to get into the home through the front door, but when that didn't work, he moved to the back yard.

Tulsa Police Facebook page

Police say the man wasn't able to get into the home, because the homeowner had an alarm system that scared him off.

They are also trying to find another man caught on video after a recently burglary near Pine and Sheridan.

Tulsa Police Facebook page

Again, police say the homeowner had a great camera system, so they were able to get clear video of this suspect.

Police say while they don't endorse any specific brand of camera system, they do love it when residents have a home surveillance system because it makes it a lot easier to provide a clear suspect description.

If you know where to find either of the men on the videos, you're asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.