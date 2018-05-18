Three Festivals Underway This Weekend In Downtown Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Three Festivals Underway This Weekend In Downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

It's a busy weekend in downtown Tulsa with several events and music festivals going on. 

One of the events is the Blue Dome Festival.  It is set up to promote local talent.

Visitors can expect to see more than 250 art vendors, live music, crafts, food trucks and much more.

News On 6 will have a booth set up at the festival from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday.

Not far away, it is Tulsa International Mayfest.  It features more than 100 artists and has four different stages in the downtown area.

And Tulsa's favorite boy band Hanson has a presence this weekend near Guthrie Green for a number of events. Hanson found The Hop Jam which takes place Sunday at Cameron and Main Streets.

It's a day long music and beer festival. 

Entry to all three events are free.

