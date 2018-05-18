Suspected Tulsa Serial Beer Thief In Jail - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspected Tulsa Serial Beer Thief In Jail

Tulsa County jail photo of Kyle Sawyer Tulsa County jail photo of Kyle Sawyer
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a suspected Tulsa serial beer thief is behind bars. He is identified as 32-year-old Kyle Brandon Sawyer.  

In their arrest report, officers say Sawyer was identified by QuikTrip security as the man who stole beer from a number of QuikTrips starting in early April. 

In all, police say Sawyer was involved in 13 thefts.

Each time, police say Sawyer entered the store, went to the beer coolers and grabbed multiple cases of Budweiser beer.  He would then leave the store without being noticed by QuikTrip employees.  However, the thefts were caught on store surveillance video.

Police say each theft of beer cost QuikTrip around $75.  

The convenience store reported the thefts and turned over surveillance videos to police.

Jail records show he has court appearances set for May 21st and May 24th.

