The Latest: Many hurt in bus crash released from hospitals

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.

Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

A judge is publicly identifying members of the jury that convicted Bill Cosby of sexual assault following a 21-day "cooling off period.".

A judge is publicly identifying members of the jury that convicted Bill Cosby of sexual assault following a 21-day "cooling off period.".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to MIT to speak with tech entrepreneurs.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to MIT to speak with tech entrepreneurs.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion at a luncheon given by the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in New York.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion at a luncheon given by the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in New York.

A gay man in Kentucky wants to run against Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015.

A gay man in Kentucky wants to run against Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015.

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). In this May 10, 2018, photo, David Ermold, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Rowan County clerk, pauses as he speaks in Morehead, Ky. He wants to challenge Kim Davis, the clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015 ...

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). In this May 10, 2018, photo, David Ermold, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Rowan County clerk, pauses as he speaks in Morehead, Ky. He wants to challenge Kim Davis, the clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015 ...

The husband of a New Jersey teacher killed along with a student in a school bus crash that also injured dozens of others says he's "in shock, devastated and totally crushed" by the tragedy.

The husband of a New Jersey teacher killed along with a student in a school bus crash that also injured dozens of others says he's "in shock, devastated and totally crushed" by the tragedy.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The Latest: Many hurt in bus crash released from hospitals

The Latest: Many hurt in bus crash released from hospitals

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an...

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

(Jay Faltings via AP). A dump truck sits near the scene after a collision with a school bus in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

(WABC-TV via AP). This image taken from WABC-TV video shows an overturned school bus after it collided with a dump truck, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

(Jay Faltings via AP). Emergency personnel respond to a crash after a school bus and dump truck collided in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on the aftermath of a school bus crash with a dump truck in New Jersey (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Officials say most of the dozens of people injured in a New Jersey school bus crash that left a student and a teacher dead have been discharged from hospitals.

But they have declined to provide further details about the types and severity of the injuries they suffered in the crash Thursday on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

The cause remains under investigation.

The bus was carrying 38 fifth-grade students from the East Brook Middle School in Paramus and seven adults. It was headed to Waterloo Village for a field trip when it collided with a dump truck.

Forty-three people from the bus and the truck driver were hospitalized.

Jennifer Williamson-Kennedy, a social studies teacher who had taught for about two decades, and an unidentified student were killed in the crash.

____

9 a.m.

The husband of a New Jersey teacher killed along with a student in a school bus crash that also injured dozens of others says he's "in shock, devastated and totally crushed" by the tragedy.

Kevin Kennedy released a statement late Thursday to News 12 New Jersey, hours after the crash on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive killed Jennifer Williamson-Kennedy and an unidentified student and injured dozens of others.

The bus was carrying 38 fifth-grade students from the East Brook Middle School in Paramus and seven adults. It was headed to Waterloo Village as part of a field trip when it collided with a dump truck.

Kennedy wrote that "my beautiful bride and I have been in total love every day of our lives since the day our eyes met on May 5th, 1994."

Police haven't commented on the cause of the crash.

___

7 a.m.

Staff members and some students are starting to arrive at a New Jersey school that's mourning the loss of a student and teacher killed in a school bus crash that also injured dozens of other students.

Paramus school officials say they decided to hold classes Friday at the East Brook Middle School so students and staff could be together and grieve following Thursday's accident on Interstate 80 west in Mount Olive. Crisis counselors will be on hand to offer assistance.

The bus was carrying 38 fifth-grade students and seven adults, including the driver. It was headed to Waterloo Village as part of a field trip.

The names of the student and teacher killed have not been disclosed.

___

12:29 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over on a busy New Jersey highway, killing a student and a teacher.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New York.

Police declined to release details about how the crash happened, but it occurred on a stretch of highway just past the exit for Waterloo Village, where the group from East Brook Middle School was headed.

The bus wound up on a guardrail close to a spot for emergency vehicles to make a U-Turn onto the highway. A sign there reads "No Turns."

The impact of the accident tore apart the bus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.