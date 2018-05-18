Reports Of Shooter At High School South Of Houston - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Reports Of Shooter At High School South Of Houston

SANTA FE, Texas -

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

The Santa Fe school district issued an alert Friday morning saying Santa Fe High School has been placed on lock down.

Galveston County Sheriff's Maj. Douglas Hudson says units are responding to reports of shots fired. He had no immediate details on whether anyone has been hurt.

According to a law enforcement official, the FBI is responding to offer assistance, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

A mother said that a police officer told her that the shooting happened in an art classroom, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles southeast of Houston.

