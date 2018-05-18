Tulsa Apartment Damaged By Fire

A fire broke out at Tulsa apartment complex Friday morning, May 18. The fire started in a second story unit of the Beaumont Cove complex located at 31st and Garnett.

It appears firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it spread very far.

No word yet on how many people are displaced. News On 6 was told a dog died of smoke inhalation.

