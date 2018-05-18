Oklahoma teacher's aide accused of being high at work

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) - Police have arrested a teacher's aide in central Oklahoma after allegations she was high on meth during work.

Edmond Police arrested 42-year-old Amanda Greenfield this week for public intoxication, possession of a controlled dangerous substance 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police were called Tuesday to Will Rogers Elementary about a possible intoxicated employee. An affidavit says an officer saw Greenfield rambling and unable to sit still. The report alleges Greenfield admitted she last used methamphetamine Monday before school. Police report finding meth, marijuana and a pipe in her backpack.

Greenfield has been a teaching assistant with Edmond Public Schools since January 2014. The district says she's still employed while the incident is under investigation.

Oklahoma County jail records don't list an attorney for Greenfield.

