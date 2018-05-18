Utah lawmaker wants to raise legal marriage age to 18

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

A sophomore baseball player who was wounded in the mass shooting at a Texas high school says the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The Associated Press has learned that the Texas student in custody in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School played football and danced as part of a church group.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

A gay man in Kentucky wants to run against Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015.

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). In this May 10, 2018, photo, David Ermold, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Rowan County clerk, pauses as he speaks in Morehead, Ky. He wants to challenge Kim Davis, the clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015 ...

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion at a luncheon given by the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in New York.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Heidi Clark looks out of the window of her home in Orem, Utah, on Friday, May 18, 2018. Clark became pregnant at 16 and married soon after, under pressure from her boyfriend's religious community of Seventh-Day Adventists in Pen...

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A push against underage marriage in the U.S. is coming to Utah, where a lawmaker wants to raise the legal marriage age to 18 to prevent girls from being pressured into the unions associated with higher poverty and lower education rates.

There have been thousands of underage marriages in the U.S. since the year 2000, and until recently more than half of states didn't set a limit on how young someone could get married if they met criteria like parental approval, Jeanne Smoot said with the Virginia-based Tahirih Justice Center.

"Many people assume this was something from generations that's no longer happening in the U.S.," she said Friday. But marriage data show more than 200,000 people under 18 got married between the years 2000 and 2015, she said. "We know there are significant numbers and we know there are some shockingly young minors who are married."

The nonprofit women's legal advocacy group has pushed for reforms that started in 2016 when Virginia limited marriage to legal adults. Delaware became this first state to ban anyone under 18 from getting married, even with parental permission, earlier this year.

Such a law might have changed Heidi Clark's life. The Orem woman got pregnant at 16 and married soon after, under pressure from her boyfriend's religious community of Seventh-Day Adventists in Pennsylvania, she said. A second daughter followed days after she graduated from high school, but the marriage went downhill after he husband was injured at work.

"I always felt a little bit like I was trapped," Clark said, now 40. "I was 17. I was so young."

Determined to make the marriage work, she stayed even as the relationship because abusive. She didn't go to college and when they divorced she had few job prospects and lost custody of her children. She's since managed to rebuild her life and her relationship with her daughters but wants to see other girls spared her experience.

Under current Utah law, people as young as 15 can marry with permission from their parents and the court, while 16- and 17-year-olds can marry with parental permission.

Rep. Angela Romero, a Salt Lake City Democrat, wants to see that change and is preparing a proposal to raise the legal marriage age for the next legislative session in 2019. Teenage unions are particularly concerning when there is a large age gap between a bride and a groom, or when a there's pressure to wed due to pregnancy, she said.

"We want to ensure that we're protecting young women and giving them that choice," she said. Utah Health Department data show 253 people under age 18, most of them girls, got married in 2010, the most recent year statewide figures are available.

That puts Utah in the top third of all states when it comes to children married each year, according to data gathered by the Tahirih Justice Center.

Underage marriage in Utah has been associated with some of the state's polygamous groups, but Romero said that's not the only place where it's a problem and it's not her focus. Her proposal would apply to legal marriages; polygamous unions are illegal under the state's bigamy law.

Utah law now allows a marriage exception to statutory rape laws, opening a potential way to avoid prosecution by marrying the victim, Smoot said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.