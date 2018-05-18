Sophomore baseball player wounded in Texas school shooting
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to MIT to speak with tech entrepreneurs.More >>
A gay man in Kentucky wants to run against Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015.More >>
The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an...More >>
Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.More >>
The Associated Press has learned that the Texas student in custody in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School played football and danced as part of a church group.More >>
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.More >>
The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - A sophomore baseball player who was wounded in the mass shooting at a Texas high school says the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks.
Rome Shubert tells the Houston Chronicle that he then heard "three loud pops" before the attacker fled into the hall Friday morning.
He says he realized he'd been wounded as he was running out the back door.
Shubert says he was hit in the back of his head with what he says was a bullet, but that it "missed everything vital." He also tweeted that he was OK and stable.
Authorities say 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis (Puh-GORE-cheese) fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at his high school in Santa Fe, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Houston. He is being held on a capital murder charge.
