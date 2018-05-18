Charges Filed Against Tulsa Mother Police Say Stabbed Her Daughter

Prosecutors filed charges against a Tulsa woman accused of stabbing one daughter and kidnapping another.

Police said Taheerah Ahmad sparked an Amber Alert earlier this week after they say she tied up two of her children with duct tape and stabbed one of her daughters up to 70 times.

The girl is still in critical condition.

5/16/2017 Related Story: Detective Reveals New Details About Mother Who Stabbed Daughter Multiple Times

On Friday, May 18, 2018 prosecutors charged her with one count of assault and battery with intent to kill, two counts of child neglect and one count of 1st-degree arson.

Tulsa Police are trying to help Ahmad's daughters. The girls are 10, 9 and 7. They say clothes, toys and other things can be dropped off at the Children’s Academy Center, 2829 S. Sheridan Road in the gym.

They ask donors to give DHS permission to redirect donations to other children in need, if the response is overwhelming.

Monetary donations can be taken to the FOP Credit Union, 10110 E. 11th Street, where an account will be set up for them on Monday.