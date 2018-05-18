Charges Filed Against Tulsa Mother Police Say Stabbed Her Daught - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Charges Filed Against Tulsa Mother Police Say Stabbed Her Daughter

Posted: Updated:
Image of Taheerah Ahmad after her arrest. Image of Taheerah Ahmad after her arrest.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Prosecutors filed charges against a Tulsa woman accused of stabbing one daughter and kidnapping another.

Police said Taheerah Ahmad sparked an Amber Alert earlier this week after they say she tied up two of her children with duct tape and stabbed one of her daughters up to 70 times.

The girl is still in critical condition. 

5/16/2017 Related Story: Detective Reveals New Details About Mother Who Stabbed Daughter Multiple Times

On Friday, May 18, 2018 prosecutors charged her with one count of assault and battery with intent to kill, two counts of child neglect and one count of 1st-degree arson.

Tulsa Police are trying to help Ahmad's daughters. The girls are 10, 9 and 7. They say clothes, toys and other things can be dropped off at the Children’s Academy Center, 2829 S. Sheridan Road in the gym.

They ask donors to give DHS permission to redirect donations to other children in need, if the response is overwhelming.

Monetary donations can be taken to the FOP Credit Union, 10110 E. 11th Street, where an account will be set up for them on Monday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.