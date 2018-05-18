Thousands Expected To Attend Downtown Tulsa Festivals

Thousands of people will be in downtown Tulsa this weekend enjoying one of three big festivals.

There's Mayfest, the Blue Dome Arts Festival and Hop Jam.

At the Blue Dome Arts Festival, 250 art vendors are lining the streets. There will also be live music, a beer garden, crafts for the kids and food trucks – everything from Andolini's Pizza to BBQ.

There will even be puppies. You can bring your dogs and hang out in the Petzone; there will even be a food truck that sells nothing but dog treats.

You will also be able to look into adopting a pet – the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals and Tulsa SPCA will be there.

Your pets must be registered, which you can do online.

Mayfest is also going on downtown. You can do fun crafts with your kids, listen to some live music and check out the work of more than 100 artists.

Sunday is the Hop Jam beer and music festival from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Main Street and Archer.

The one-day concert is free, but, if you would like to attend the craft beer tasting, you’ll have to buy a ticket online.

All three of the festivals end Sunday and will go on, rain or shine.