Thousands Expected To Attend Downtown Tulsa Festivals - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Thousands Expected To Attend Downtown Tulsa Festivals

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Thousands of people will be in downtown Tulsa this weekend enjoying one of three big festivals.

There's Mayfest, the Blue Dome Arts Festival and Hop Jam.

At the Blue Dome Arts Festival, 250 art vendors are lining the streets. There will also be live music, a beer garden, crafts for the kids and food trucks – everything from Andolini's Pizza to BBQ.

There will even be puppies. You can bring your dogs and hang out in the Petzone; there will even be a food truck that sells nothing but dog treats.

You will also be able to look into adopting a pet – the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals and Tulsa SPCA will be there.

Your pets must be registered, which you can do online.

Mayfest is also going on downtown. You can do fun crafts with your kids, listen to some live music and check out the work of more than 100 artists.

Sunday is the Hop Jam beer and music festival from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Main Street and Archer.

The one-day concert is free, but, if you would like to attend the craft beer tasting, you’ll have to buy a ticket online.

All three of the festivals end Sunday and will go on, rain or shine.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.