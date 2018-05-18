New Oklahoma health department leader responds to audit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

New Oklahoma health department leader responds to audit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The official tapped to lead Oklahoma's embattled Department of Health says his office already has implemented some of the recommendations from a scathing multi-county grand jury report that said financial mismanagement led to nearly 200 employees unnecessarily being laid off.

Interim Commissioner of Health Tom Bates released a statement Friday outlining steps he's taken since taking over the agency about two months ago.

Bates said the department is still struggling to find a qualified permanent chief financial officer and controller.

Bates said beyond the nearly 200 employees whose jobs were cut, the agency has seen another 231 employees resign since October, which has strained the workforce.

The grand jury reported Thursday the 200 layoffs were unnecessary and Bates says some of those employees are expected to be hired back.

