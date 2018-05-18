Slow Start For OU Women's Golf At NCAA Tournament - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Slow Start For OU Women's Golf At NCAA Tournament

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

NCAA golf championships are underway in Stillwater as the OU women begin their quest for a national title.

The Sooners were the 1st team to tee off in Round 1 of the NCAA women's golf tournament and Karsten Creek got the best of them Friday. OU finished at 19 over as a team.

At the 10th hole, Sydney Youngblood showed fight with a nice chip falling close to the hole. She would save Par.

Also at 10, Julienne Soo missed a birdie opportunity. She would finish with a round of 76.

But on 18, there was some success. Youngblood got a birdie and finished with a 79 and the low round for the Sooners. Valerie Tanguay’s birdie got her a round of 75. She's still confident the team can rebound from a slow start, just like they did at regionals

“Regionals proves to us that we can come back and play really low, so, I mean, I know everyone can shoot very low and we can go prove ourself over there,” said Tanguay. 

“I mean, we hit some great shots today; just a lot of doubles and you can't afford that out here and if you can make bogeys instead of doubles that's going to make a big difference,” said Coach Veronique Drouin Luttrell. 

“Were fighters so we're going to grind over there and give everything we have and what happened happened we cannot be proud at national championships," Tanguay said. 

Also in action in the afternoon session was Oklahoma State's Emma Broze competing for an individual championship. She was fairly consistent, getting a par at the 5th.

