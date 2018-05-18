Protesters target lawyer who ranted against Spanish speakers
A mariachi band has performed songs including "La Cucaracha" during a protest in front of the former office of a New York City lawyer caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking workers.More >>
A mariachi band has performed songs including "La Cucaracha" during a protest in front of the former office of a New York City lawyer caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking workers.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - Mariachi bands have performed songs including "La Cucaracha" during protests in front of the apartment building and the former office of a New York City lawyer caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking workers.
Protesters on Friday asked for the disbarment of attorney Aaron Schlossberg. They sang along with the mariachi performers and carried signs that read "Se habla Spanish" and "Racism, no Bueno."
A video clip of Schlossberg yelling at people for speaking Spanish in a Manhattan restaurant sparked widespread outrage on Wednesday. Schlossberg hasn't responded to calls seeking comment.
Schlossberg was not seen at the site of either protest.
The company that runs the building Schlossberg uses as his law firm's address says his agreement with it has been terminated because his actions "were contrary" to its regulations.
